BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests
* Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests and dissolution of the company
ISTANBUL Aug 20 Several people including police officers were wounded after a car bomb exploded close to a police station in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.
The explosion was caused by a remote-controlled car bomb, Dogan quoted Gaziantep's governor Erdal Ata as saying.
* Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests and dissolution of the company
* Foot Locker, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Mexico's most famous tequila companies, Herradura, hopes to turn into fuel the thousands of tonnes of waste it generates each year from the spiky blue agave plants used to make the spirit, and cut its energy bill, said its engineering director.