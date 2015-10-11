* Blast kills 95, 246 people wounded
* One attacker a male aged 25-30, paper says
* Attack comes three weeks ahead of election
By Ece Toksabay
ANKARA, Oct 11 Turkish investigators worked on
Sunday to identify the perpetrators and victims of Saturday's
bomb blasts which killed at least 95 people in the capital
Ankara, while Turks mourned the most deadly attack of its kind
on Turkish soil.
Two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of pro-Kurdish and
labour activists near Ankara's main train station three weeks
before elections, fuelling unease in a country beset by conflict
between state forces and Kurdish militants in the southeast.
"We are in mourning for peace," said the front-page headline
in the secularist Cumhuriyet newspaper as three days of national
mourning declared by the prime minister got underway. Other
papers voiced public anger over the attack.
"Scum attacked in Ankara," said the Haberturk newspaper.
"The goal is to divide the nation," said the pro-government
Star.
One of the bombers had been identified as a male aged
between 25-30 after analysing bodies at the scene and taking
fingerprints, the pro-government Yeni Safak said.
There were no claims of responsibility for the attack, which
came as external threats mount for NATO member Turkey with
increased fighting across its border with Syria and incursions
by Russian warplanes on its air space over the last week.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, exposing a mosaic of
domestic political perils, said Islamic State, Kurdish or
far-leftist militants could have carried out the bombing.
His office named 52 of the victims overnight and said
autopsies were continuing. It said 246 wounded people were still
being treated, 48 of them in intensive care.
"The necessary work is being conducted to identify those
behind the attack and quickly bring them to justice," the
statement said.
Relatives and friends of the casualties waited anxiously on
Sunday morning outside the hospitals where the wounded were
being treated.
The two blasts happened seconds apart on Saturday morning as
crowds, including pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)
activists, leftists, labour unions and other civic groups,
gathered for a march to protest over the deaths of hundreds
since conflict resumed between security forces and the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) in the mainly Kurdish southeast.
Hours after the bombing, the PKK as widely expected
beforehand ordered its fighters to halt operations in Turkey
unless they faced attack. It said it would avoid acts that could
hinder a "fair and just election" on Nov. 1.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Susan Thomas)