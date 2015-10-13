* "Adiyaman cell" thought responsible for previous attacks
* Families in town reported concern about radicalisation
* Officials say DNA samples being investigated
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Oct 13 Turkish investigators
believe an Islamic State cell from the southeastern town of
Adiyaman, thought to have been behind previous attacks in the
country, may have carried out a double suicide bombing that
killed 97 people in the capital Ankara.
Turkey's Human Rights Association said several families from
the town had approached authorities in recent years expressing
concern their sons could have left to join Islamic State in
Syria. It said there had been no proper investigation.
Two bombs exploded seconds apart on Saturday, targeting a
rally of pro-Kurdish activists and civic groups near Ankara's
main train station, three weeks ahead of a general election.
It was the worst attack of its kind in Turkish history,
triggering protests against what critics of President Tayyip
Erdogan and the government see as a major intelligence failure.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday Islamic State
was the prime suspect. Officials in Ankara said they were
focusing on the so-called "Adiyaman cell" - a group of Turks,
some of whom had travelled to Syria, and who were thought also
to have been behind a suicide bombing in July in the town of
Suruc near the Syrian border, which killed 34 people.
The cell is also believed to have been involved in the
bombing of a pro-Kurdish opposition rally in the southeastern
town of Diyarbakir on the eve of Turkey's last election in June.
"There is a possibility that someone from the Adiyaman group
might have been responsible (for the Ankara bombing)," one
senior government official told Reuters, speaking on condition
of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation.
"Investigations are still ongoing. We have a few suspects
and names ... DNA samples have been taken from some families and
we will try to match them. The bombers' names will be revealed
before long," the official said.
The possibility that a group known to the authorities
carried out Saturday's attack has heaped pressure on the
government, already under fire from opponents for failing to
give more transparent information on its investigations into the
Diyarbakir and Suruc attacks.
Osman Suzen, head of the Adiyaman branch of Turkey's Human
Rights Association, said several families from the town had
reported to the authorities concerns about their sons leaving to
join Islamic State in Syria in recent years.
"Several families appealed to the authorities ... saying
their sons are missing and they suspect they went to Syria and
joined Islamic State," Suzen told Reuters.
"This problem has been around since 2013 and no proper or
effective investigation has so far been made," he said.
Details of the investigations into the Diyarbakir and Suruc
bombings have never been made public and are subject to
reporting restrictions under Turkish law. Police and security
officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
VULNERABILITY
Turkey is vulnerable to infiltration by Islamic State, which
holds swathes of Syrian land abutting Turkey where some two
million refugees live. But there has been no word from the group
-- usually swift to publicly claim responsibility for any attack
it conducts -- over the Ankara, Diyarbakir or Suruc bombings.
The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which says
it was the target of the Ankara bombings, has said President
Tayyip Erdogan and the government have blood on their hands.
"This attack happened because none of the necessary steps
were taken after the previous ones. We wouldn't have lost so
many of our people," HDP spokesman Ayhan Bilgen said.
Government officials reject any suggestion that the are
failing to fully investigate any of the attacks. They say
forensic evidence has been gathered, a list of suspects
identified and that announcements will be made quickly.
But critics say Turkey has been slow to wake up to the
home-grown threat it faces from Islamic State. Thousands of
foreign fighters, including Turks, crossed the border into Syria
to join the ranks of the radical group, a flow Turkey has only
recently brought under control.
The Radikal newspaper said on Tuesday police had identified
21 suspected Islamic State militants, six of them women,
believed to be preparing an attack in Turkey. It said 18 of them
were from Adiyaman.
