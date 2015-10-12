ANKARA Oct 12 Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) is considering cancelling all of its rallies ahead of a Nov. 1 election on security fears after Saturday's suicide bombing in Ankara, HDP spokesman Ayhan Bilgen told Reuters.

The attack, the worst of its kind in Turkish history, has fuelled security concerns surrounding the election and the interior minister was reported as saying that extra security precautions would be taken after the bombing.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)