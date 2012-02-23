ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkey plans to buy 100 of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet for $16 billion, with the first two planes for delivery in 2015, Milliyet newspaper on Thursday reported Turkish defence minister Ismet Yilmaz as saying.

"Plane orders for future years will be considered separately depending on the negotiations which are being conducted," the paper reported Yilmaz as saying.

Lockheed Martin lost $31.5 million in award fees for the F-35 in 2011, the second consecutive year it did not meet Pentagon development goals for the aircraft, which is now facing a third restructuring.

The Pentagon said the $382 billion programme to build the radar-evading warplane was still showing "continued progress" and Lockheed said the new aircraft had made outstanding progress in flight test, training and production in 2011.

Concerns have been voiced among F-35 partner nations' over delays and rising costs. Eight international partners are already reconsidering their orders.

Canada has called a meeting of officials from the partner nations, which also include Australia, Britain, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Turkey for March 2 in Washington.

The F-35 programme has come under increased pressure in recent weeks given the Pentagon's plan to postpone orders of 179 F-35 fighter planes for five years, as part of defence budget cuts. The move will save $15.1 billion, but will likely drive up the price per plane, according to Lockheed and U.S. officials. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dan Lalor)