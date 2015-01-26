(Adds comment from source familiar with case)
ANKARA Jan 26 A Turkish court has ordered
Facebook to block a number of pages deemed insulting to the
Prophet Mohammad, threatening to stop access to the whole social
networking site if it does not comply, state broadcaster TRT
reported.
The order, made by the court on Sunday, followed a request
by a prosecutor, TRT said. A source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Monday that Facebook had blocked one page in
response to a valid legal request from Turkish authorities.
The court order is the latest move to crack down on material
seen as offending religious sensibilities in the largely Muslim
nation, where the government of President Tayyip Erdogan is
widely seen as pursuing an Islamist-leaning agenda.
Earlier this month, prosecutors launched an inquiry into a
newspaper that reprinted parts of the French satirical weekly
Charlie Hebdo in the wake of an attack by Islamic militants on
its offices in Paris.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Jonny Hogg; Writing by Jonny
Hogg; Editing by Daren Butler and Dominic Evans)