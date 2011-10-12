ANKARA Oct 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.838 against the dollar by 0531 GMT, compared with an interbank close on Tuesday of 1.8425.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on May 15, 2013 tTR150513TVA=IS closed at 8.45 percent, virtually up from Monday's close of 8.34 percent.

The Istanbul stock index rose 0.58 percent on Tuesday to 58,664.09 points, slightly outperforming the emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday on concerns Europe's debt crisis has hurt global economic confidence and is weighing on corporate earnings, while the Slovak parliament's rejection of a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund added to uncertainty.

Growth-sensitive Asian shares were the worst hit, while concerns a delay in expanding the bailout fund could slow efforts to prevent the euro zone's debt woes from morphing into a banking crisis led to a widening in Asian credits.

Denizbank

Sberbank , Russia's No.1 lender, said on Tuesday it is looking at Denizbank , Dexia's Turkish arm, as a potential acquisition target but has yet to begin talks.

Daily newspaper Haberturk reported on Wednesday three other European banks were also interested in Denizbank as a potential acquisition target, citing Turkey's Head of Corporate Finance at Ernst & Young, Musfik Cantekinler.

