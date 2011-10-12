ANKARA Oct 12 Here are news, reports and events
that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.838 against the dollar by 0531
GMT, compared with an interbank close on Tuesday of 1.8425.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on May 15,
2013 tTR150513TVA=IS closed at 8.45 percent, virtually up from
Monday's close of 8.34 percent.
The Istanbul stock index rose 0.58 percent on
Tuesday to 58,664.09 points, slightly outperforming the emerging
markets index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday on concerns Europe's debt
crisis has hurt global economic confidence and is weighing on
corporate earnings, while the Slovak parliament's rejection of a
plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund added to uncertainty.
Growth-sensitive Asian shares were the worst hit, while
concerns a delay in expanding the bailout fund could slow
efforts to prevent the euro zone's debt woes from morphing into
a banking crisis led to a widening in Asian credits.
Denizbank
Sberbank , Russia's No.1 lender, said on Tuesday
it is looking at Denizbank , Dexia's Turkish
arm, as a potential acquisition target but has yet to begin
talks.
Daily newspaper Haberturk reported on Wednesday three other
European banks were also interested in Denizbank as a potential
acquisition target, citing Turkey's Head of Corporate Finance at
Ernst & Young, Musfik Cantekinler.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch)