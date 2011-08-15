ISTANBUL Aug 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7695 against the dollar, from an interbank close of 1.7790 on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 0.33 percent higher at 52,188.65 points on Friday, on heightened hopes for a reduction in the country's current account deficit The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent later in the week, its lowest level since February, rose to 8.13 percent in Monday-dated trades after closing at 8.12 percent on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities bounced on Monday and safe-haven assets like gold and the Swiss franc fell as market players cautiously returned to pick up bargains after last week's wild ride, though concerns over the weak global economic outlook may keep gains in check.

A modest 0.4 percent rise in U.S. stock futures ESc1 also encouraged some bargain hunting in Asian markets, but investors may be more likely to sell into rallies than buy into any dips ahead of fresh readings on the U.S. and euro zone economies this week.

TURKEY JOBLESS

Average jobless figures for April to June period due at 0700 GMT. Jobless rate stood at 9.9 percent in March to May period.

NORTH MARMARA HIGHWAY

The auction date in a tender to build and operate Turkey's new north Marmara highway has been postponed from August 23rd, 2011 to January 11th, 2012, according to the official gazette.

HYUNDAI

The Korean car producer said it will produce the i10 model in its Izmit factory and it will invest 400 million to raise capacity to more than 200.000 units.

AKSA AKRILIK

Dow Chemical Vice President Jerome Peribere announced they will realize an export-focused investment with Aksa Akrilik and will build a production facility for carbon fibers and for export, according to HaberTurk newspaper.

TURK TELECOM

Turk Telecom said that it aims to provide 400 jobs in its research and development center.

TURKCELL

Mobile operator Turkcell says it will buy all share capital of telecom service providor Global Iletisim from Yildiz Holding. Global Iletisim is valued at 17.5 million lira.

BDDK

Turkey's banking regulator to release latest weekly bank lending data.

ECONOMY COORDINATION COMMITTEE

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan to oversee Turkey's economic coordination committee from 1200 GMT. On the agenda is market regulation and government plans for September.

