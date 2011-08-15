ISTANBUL Aug 15 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7695 against the dollar, from an
interbank close of 1.7790 on Friday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 0.33 percent
higher at 52,188.65 points on Friday, on heightened hopes for a
reduction in the country's current account deficit
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond
<0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent later in the week,
its lowest level since February, rose to 8.13 percent in
Monday-dated trades after closing at 8.12 percent on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities bounced on Monday and safe-haven assets like
gold and the Swiss franc fell as market players cautiously
returned to pick up bargains after last week's wild ride, though
concerns over the weak global economic outlook may keep gains in
check.
A modest 0.4 percent rise in U.S. stock futures ESc1 also
encouraged some bargain hunting in Asian markets, but investors
may be more likely to sell into rallies than buy into any dips
ahead of fresh readings on the U.S. and euro zone economies this
week.
TURKEY JOBLESS
Average jobless figures for April to June period due at 0700
GMT. Jobless rate stood at 9.9 percent in March to May period.
NORTH MARMARA HIGHWAY
The auction date in a tender to build and operate Turkey's
new north Marmara highway has been postponed from August 23rd,
2011 to January 11th, 2012, according to the official gazette.
HYUNDAI
The Korean car producer said it will produce the i10 model
in its Izmit factory and it will invest 400 million to raise
capacity to more than 200.000 units.
AKSA AKRILIK
Dow Chemical Vice President Jerome Peribere
announced they will realize an export-focused investment with
Aksa Akrilik and will build a production facility for
carbon fibers and for export, according to HaberTurk newspaper.
TURK TELECOM
Turk Telecom said that it aims to provide 400
jobs in its research and development center.
TURKCELL
Mobile operator Turkcell says it will buy all share capital
of telecom service providor Global Iletisim from Yildiz Holding.
Global Iletisim is valued at 17.5 million lira.
BDDK
Turkey's banking regulator to release latest weekly bank
lending data.
ECONOMY COORDINATION COMMITTEE
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan to oversee Turkey's
economic coordination committee from 1200 GMT. On the agenda is
market regulation and government plans for September.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)