ISTANBUL Aug 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7740 against the dollar, from an interbank close of 1.7805 on Tuesday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 1.14 percent higher at 54,097.43 points on Tuesday. The index closed 2.48 percent higher on Monday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent last week, its lowest level since February, fell to 7.96 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down mainly by hi-tech firms, while the euro wobbled after French and German leaders failed to deliver a solution to the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence after a global market rout.
Electronics stocks were weak across Asia after computer maker Dell slashed its 2012 sales forecast late on Tuesday, a deeply bearish signal not only for the shaky state of global demand but for other hi-tech manufacturers, many of which are listed in Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei.
AKFEN
Akfen Holding said it may buy back its shares from the stock exchange.
GARANTI
Garanti signed a deal to get a eight-year loan worth of 35 million euros from Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Seda Sezer)
Next In Bonds
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.