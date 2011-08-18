ISTANBUL Aug 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.77 against the dollar early on Thursday, from an interbank close of 1.7650 on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.22 percent to 54,217.83 points on Wednesday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent last week, its lowest level since February, ended at 7.91 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and dropped to 7.86 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell on Thursday on profit-booking by nervous investors, while the Swiss franc stayed firm after plans to curb the currency disappointed those looking for more drastic action. Commodity and technology shares dragged the region's shares lower as investors skimmed off some of this week's gains amid lingering worries on the U.S. economy and eurozone debt.

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

The regular security council meeting, held once every two months and chaired by President Abdullah Gul, will be watched closely after Wednesday's Kurdish PKK guerrilla attack which killed as many as 12 troops in the southeast of the country and after the subsequent retaliatory air operation against PKK targets in northern Iraq (1030 GMT).

AKBANK

The bank said it secured a total $1.45 billion in a one-year syndicated loan, consisting of two tranches of 708.5 million euros and $422 million. The cost was Euribor +1 percent and Libor +1 percent.

Separately, the bank's CEO Ziya Akkurt said at the signing ceremony that deposit rates could fall slightly while loan rates were seen falling so easily. He said the global low rates environment was expected to continue until the middle of 2013.

BIM

The discount retailer is expected to release its second quarter results.

ERDEMIR

Ratings agency Moody's changed its outlook on the steelmaker to positive.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)