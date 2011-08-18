ISTANBUL Aug 18 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.77 against the dollar early on
Thursday, from an interbank close of 1.7650 on Wednesday.
The main Istanbul share index rose 0.22 percent to
54,217.83 points on Wednesday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, which dipped below 8 percent last week,
its lowest level since February, ended at 7.91 percent in spot
trade on Wednesday and dropped to 7.86 percent in Thursday-dated
trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Thursday on profit-booking by nervous
investors, while the Swiss franc stayed firm after plans to curb
the currency disappointed those looking for more drastic action.
Commodity and technology shares dragged the region's shares
lower as investors skimmed off some of this week's gains amid
lingering worries on the U.S. economy and eurozone debt.
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL
The regular security council meeting, held once every two
months and chaired by President Abdullah Gul, will be watched
closely after Wednesday's Kurdish PKK guerrilla attack which
killed as many as 12 troops in the southeast of the country and
after the subsequent retaliatory air operation against PKK
targets in northern Iraq (1030 GMT).
AKBANK
The bank said it secured a total $1.45 billion in a one-year
syndicated loan, consisting of two tranches of 708.5 million
euros and $422 million. The cost was Euribor +1 percent and
Libor +1 percent.
Separately, the bank's CEO Ziya Akkurt said at the signing
ceremony that deposit rates could fall slightly while loan rates
were seen falling so easily. He said the global low rates
environment was expected to continue until the middle of 2013.
BIM
The discount retailer is expected to release its second
quarter results.
ERDEMIR
Ratings agency Moody's changed its outlook on the steelmaker
to positive.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond
trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>
(Writing by Daren Butler)