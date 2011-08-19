ISTANBUL Aug 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7800 against the dollar by 0520 GMT, from an interbank close of 1.7760 on Thursday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 4.2 percent lower at 51,945.93 points on Thursday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed higher at 7.90 percent on Thursday after touching 7.85 percent on Wednesday, its lowest level since the end of January.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks extended losses, with South Korea's benchmark shedding 5 percent on Friday on growing fears the U.S. economy was sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced short-term funding strains, raising fears of a systemic banking crisis on the continent.

Spot gold rose more than 1 percent to an all-time high of $1,844.55 an ounce, before easing to $1,840.94 by 0410 GMT.

Oil prices fell and U.S. Treasuries surged as investors rushed into safe-havens after heavy losses on U.S. and European markets overnight.

BIM

Turkish discount retailer BIM said second quarter net profit rose 36 percent to 61.95 million lira versus 66 million lira forecast in a Reuters poll.

HALKBANK

Turkey's Capital Markets Board approved Halkbank's application to issue bank bonds worth $1 billion.

AKTIF YATIRIM BANK

The lender applied to the Turkish Capital Markets Board to issue 1.2 billion lira worth of bonds.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Seda Sezer)