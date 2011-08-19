UPDATE 1-Madonna granted permission to adopt two children from Malawi
LILONGWE, Feb 7 Madonna has been granted permission to adopt two more children from Malawi after the High Court in the impoverished southern African country gave its approval.
ISTANBUL Aug 19 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7800 against the dollar by 0520 GMT, from an interbank close of 1.7760 on Thursday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 4.2 percent lower at 51,945.93 points on Thursday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed higher at 7.90 percent on Thursday after touching 7.85 percent on Wednesday, its lowest level since the end of January.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks extended losses, with South Korea's benchmark shedding 5 percent on Friday on growing fears the U.S. economy was sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced short-term funding strains, raising fears of a systemic banking crisis on the continent.
Spot gold rose more than 1 percent to an all-time high of $1,844.55 an ounce, before easing to $1,840.94 by 0410 GMT.
Oil prices fell and U.S. Treasuries surged as investors rushed into safe-havens after heavy losses on U.S. and European markets overnight.
BIM
Turkish discount retailer BIM said second quarter net profit rose 36 percent to 61.95 million lira versus 66 million lira forecast in a Reuters poll.
HALKBANK
Turkey's Capital Markets Board approved Halkbank's application to issue bank bonds worth $1 billion.
AKTIF YATIRIM BANK
The lender applied to the Turkish Capital Markets Board to issue 1.2 billion lira worth of bonds.
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as investors look for a steer from a rush of quarterly earnings reports.