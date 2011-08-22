ISTANBUL Aug 22 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7800 against the dollar by 0530
GMT, from an interbank close of 1.7840 on Friday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 2.15 percent
higher at 53,061.74 points on Friday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond
<0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed higher at 7.84 percent on Friday after
touching 7.90 percent on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell slightly on Monday, expanding last week's
steep losses and gold hit another new high as investors continue
to worry about the economic outlook in the United States and
European debt woes.
Spot gold prices hit a record high at $1,878.39 per
ounce as investors moved more money into the safe haven.
REVENUE-INDEXED BONDS
Turkey's Treasury says it will issue new RIBs, of which
coupon payments are indexed to state-owned companies' revenues:
35 percent of H2 2011 revenues, total revenues of 2012 and first
half revenues for 2013. The bonds, which as an interest-free
product are acceptable to Islamic investors, mature on Aug 21.
2013 and will be sold on Tuesday Aug. 23.
C.BANK CPI SURVEY
Turkish central bank will release its latest twice-monthly
expectations survey at 1130. In the last survey year-end
inflation was seen at 7.19 percent.
GOVT DEBT STOCK
Turkey's July central government gross debt stock data to be
released at 1400 GMT.
