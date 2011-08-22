ISTANBUL Aug 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7800 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, from an interbank close of 1.7840 on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 2.15 percent higher at 53,061.74 points on Friday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed higher at 7.84 percent on Friday after touching 7.90 percent on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell slightly on Monday, expanding last week's steep losses and gold hit another new high as investors continue to worry about the economic outlook in the United States and European debt woes.

Spot gold prices hit a record high at $1,878.39 per ounce as investors moved more money into the safe haven.

REVENUE-INDEXED BONDS

Turkey's Treasury says it will issue new RIBs, of which coupon payments are indexed to state-owned companies' revenues: 35 percent of H2 2011 revenues, total revenues of 2012 and first half revenues for 2013. The bonds, which as an interest-free product are acceptable to Islamic investors, mature on Aug 21. 2013 and will be sold on Tuesday Aug. 23.

C.BANK CPI SURVEY

Turkish central bank will release its latest twice-monthly expectations survey at 1130. In the last survey year-end inflation was seen at 7.19 percent.

GOVT DEBT STOCK

Turkey's July central government gross debt stock data to be released at 1400 GMT.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Seda Sezer)