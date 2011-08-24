ISTANBUL Aug 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7730 against the dollar by 0532 GMT, from a close of 1.7852 on Tuesday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 1.64 percent weaker at 52,411 points on Tuesday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed at 7.89 percent from a previous 7.87 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rally fuelled by speculation that the Federal Reserve may signal further moves to support the struggling U.S. economy swiftly petered out, while gold rebounded from its sharpest one-day slide in 18 months.

Tokyo markets showed a muted reaction to a downgrade of Japanese government debt by ratings agency Moody's, with the yen a touch softer and Japanese government bond futures dipping briefly.

SISECAM

Turkey's biggest glassmaker Sisecam said it might consider an IPO for its Pasabahce glass retail unit depending on market conditions. Sisecam also said it plans to raise free float of Soda Sanayi unit .

HURRIYET GAZETECILIK

Hurriyet, a Turkish newspaper publisher, reported a net loss of 2.49 million lira ($1.4 million) in the second quarter, from a net profit of 5.18 million lira in the same period a year ago.

