ISTANBUL Aug 24 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7730 against the dollar by 0532
GMT, from a close of 1.7852 on Tuesday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 1.64 percent
weaker at 52,411 points on Tuesday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond
<0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed at 7.89 percent from a previous 7.87
percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rally fuelled by
speculation that the Federal Reserve may signal further moves to
support the struggling U.S. economy swiftly petered out, while
gold rebounded from its sharpest one-day slide in 18 months.
Tokyo markets showed a muted reaction to a downgrade of
Japanese government debt by ratings agency Moody's, with the yen
a touch softer and Japanese government bond futures dipping
briefly.
SISECAM
Turkey's biggest glassmaker Sisecam said it might consider
an IPO for its Pasabahce glass retail unit depending on market
conditions. Sisecam also said it plans to raise free float of
Soda Sanayi unit .
HURRIYET GAZETECILIK
Hurriyet, a Turkish newspaper publisher, reported a net loss
of 2.49 million lira ($1.4 million) in the second quarter, from
a net profit of 5.18 million lira in the same period a year ago.
