ISTANBUL Aug 25 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7805 against the dollar by 0550
GMT, easing from a close of 1.7770 on Wednesday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 1.23 percent
higher at 53,055.09 points on Wednesday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed at 7.98 percent on Wednesday from a
previous 7.89 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday, cheered by gains on Wall
Street, but Apple skidded on the shock resignation of Silicon
Valley legend Steve Jobs and gold continued to struggle after
running into a wall of profit-taking. Shares of Apple
tumbled as much as 7 percent in after-hours trade in a knee-jerk
reaction to news that Jobs resigned as chief executive of the
world's most valuable technology firm.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
The Turkish Football Federation has barred Fenerbahce
from this season's Champions League under pressure
from UEFA in connection with a match-fixing investigation
involving the top Istanbul club, the federation said on
Wednesday. They will be replaced by Trabzonspor , the
league runners-up last season on goal difference.
FENERBAHCE
Fenerbahce's loss of revenues due to its exclusion from this
season's Champions League will amount to around 25 million euros
($36 million), it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange.
CAPACITY UTILISATION
The Central Bank will release capacity utilisation data for
August (1130 GMT).
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The Central Bank will release manufacturing confidence data
for August (1130 GMT).
DOGAN YAYIN
Media group Dogan Yayin Holding posted a net loss of 677
million lira ($379 million) in the second quarter, compared with
a loss of 34.8 million a year earlier. Sales rose to 766.7
million lira from 677.0 million the previous year.
DOGUS OTO
The automotive importer and distributor said it posted a net
profit of 58.27 million lira in the second quarter, up from
44.35 million a year earlier.
MOTORWAYS, BRIDGES PRIVATISATIONS
Turkey's Official Gazette publishes advertisement on
privatisation tenders for bridges and motorways, saying Dec 15
will be the deadline for motorways tender bids.
(Writing by Daren Butler)