ISTANBUL Aug 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7805 against the dollar by 0550 GMT, easing from a close of 1.7770 on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 1.23 percent higher at 53,055.09 points on Wednesday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed at 7.98 percent on Wednesday from a previous 7.89 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday, cheered by gains on Wall Street, but Apple skidded on the shock resignation of Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs and gold continued to struggle after running into a wall of profit-taking. Shares of Apple tumbled as much as 7 percent in after-hours trade in a knee-jerk reaction to news that Jobs resigned as chief executive of the world's most valuable technology firm.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Turkish Football Federation has barred Fenerbahce from this season's Champions League under pressure from UEFA in connection with a match-fixing investigation involving the top Istanbul club, the federation said on Wednesday. They will be replaced by Trabzonspor , the league runners-up last season on goal difference.

FENERBAHCE

Fenerbahce's loss of revenues due to its exclusion from this season's Champions League will amount to around 25 million euros ($36 million), it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The Central Bank will release capacity utilisation data for August (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The Central Bank will release manufacturing confidence data for August (1130 GMT).

DOGAN YAYIN

Media group Dogan Yayin Holding posted a net loss of 677 million lira ($379 million) in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 34.8 million a year earlier. Sales rose to 766.7 million lira from 677.0 million the previous year.

DOGUS OTO

The automotive importer and distributor said it posted a net profit of 58.27 million lira in the second quarter, up from 44.35 million a year earlier.

MOTORWAYS, BRIDGES PRIVATISATIONS

Turkey's Official Gazette publishes advertisement on privatisation tenders for bridges and motorways, saying Dec 15 will be the deadline for motorways tender bids.

