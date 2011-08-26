ISTANBUL Aug 26 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.7490 against the dollar by 0518
GMT, firming from a close of 1.7615 on Thursday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 0.16 percent
lower at 52,967.67 points on Thursday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>, closed at 7.93 percent on Thursday from
7.98 percent on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged up marginally on Friday as investors
waited for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
later in the day, while nervousness about the U.S. economic
outlook sent the dollar higher.
Stocks on Wall Street fell on Thursday as investors lowered
their expectations that Bernanke, who is due to address central
bankers at an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will
announce drastic measures to kickstart growth in the world's top
economy.
KOC HOLDING
Turkey's largest company Koc Holding reported a
37 percent increase in its second quarter net profit to 557.2
million lira ($318 million).
DOGAN HOLDING
Dogan Holding reported a net loss of 472.9 million lira in
the second quarter, from a net loss of 4.3 million lira in the
same periof of last year.
ULKER
The food maker reported a second quarter net profit of 588.4
million lira from 9.83 million lira profit in the same period of
last year.
GENEL ENERJI
Vallares has moved closer to a multi-billion pound
takeover of Turkish oil explorer Genel Enerji, a source close to
the situation said, raising the prospect of a big pay day for
former BP boss Tony Hayward and financier Nat Rothschild.
TRADE
Turkish Statistics Institute to announce July trade data.
The trade deficit in July is expected to widen 44 percent to
$9.4 billion from $6.51 billion a year earlier, according to a
poll of 13 economists.
FOREIGN ARRIVALS
Turkish tourism ministry to announce July foreign tourist
numbers.
