ISTANBUL Aug 29 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7430 against the dollar by 0519
GMT, firming from a close of 1.7520 on Friday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 1.4 percent
higher at 53,707.56 points on Friday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 7.98 percent on Friday from 7.93
percent a day earlier.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Monday morning, after the recent
sell-off, while the dollar struggled after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further action to
stimulate the economy and fight high unemployment. Gains in
equities were also supported by firmer U.S. stock futures SPc1
after Hurricane Irene, downgraded to tropical storm status,
caused less damage than feared in New York city.
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The Treasury will announce its domestic borrowing programme
for September-November.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The national carrier announced a second quarter net loss of
220.6 million lira ($126 million), much higher than a consensus
forecast of 126.2 million lira.
ULKER BISKUVI
The food company sold six percent of chocolate maker Godiva
to main shareholder Yilding Holding for 51.5 million lira, it
said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
(Writing by Daren Butler)