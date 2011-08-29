ISTANBUL Aug 29 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7430 against the dollar by 0519 GMT, firming from a close of 1.7520 on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 1.4 percent higher at 53,707.56 points on Friday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 7.98 percent on Friday from 7.93 percent a day earlier.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Monday morning, after the recent sell-off, while the dollar struggled after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further action to stimulate the economy and fight high unemployment. Gains in equities were also supported by firmer U.S. stock futures SPc1 after Hurricane Irene, downgraded to tropical storm status, caused less damage than feared in New York city.

BORROWING PROGRAMME

The Treasury will announce its domestic borrowing programme for September-November.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The national carrier announced a second quarter net loss of 220.6 million lira ($126 million), much higher than a consensus forecast of 126.2 million lira.

ULKER BISKUVI

The food company sold six percent of chocolate maker Godiva to main shareholder Yilding Holding for 51.5 million lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

