ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7540 against the dollar by 0536 GMT, weakening from a close of 1.7450 on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 2.65 percent higher at 55,375.28 points on Friday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 7.85 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell and the euro slipped to a three-week low against the dollar on Monday as fears of renewed recession in the United States and sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to sell riskier assets.

European stocks were expected to drop too, with financial bookmakers calling the major indexes down more than 1 percent.

AUG INFLATION

Turkish Statistics Institute to issue inflation data for August. Consumer prices were seen rising 0.4 percent on the month and producer prices were seen rising 0.75 percent.

DEBT AUCTION

Turkish Treasury to sell its June 4, 2014 fixed-coupon bond in a tap.

FENERBAHCE

The football club says it has opened a court case against UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their exclusion from the Champions League in connection with a match-fixing investigation.

ARCELIK

Turkish white-goods maker says it is interested in acquisitions or strategic partnerships in southeast Asia or Australia, according to Haberturk newspaper.

SOUTHEAST ATTACKS

Kurdish guerrillas opened fired on a group of Turkish policemen playing football in the eastern city of Tunceli late on Sunday, killing a senior officer and his wife, and wounding eight other police officers, Turkish media reported.

It was the third attack in two days in southeast Turkey, where two soldiers and two village guards also died in separate assaults by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, amid an heightened level of violence in the region.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

