ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7540 against the dollar by 0536
GMT, weakening from a close of 1.7450 on Friday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 2.65 percent
higher at 55,375.28 points on Friday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 7.85 percent on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell and the euro slipped to a three-week low
against the dollar on Monday as fears of renewed recession in
the United States and sustained worries about the euro zone debt
crisis prompted investors to sell riskier assets.
European stocks were expected to drop too, with financial
bookmakers calling the major indexes down more than 1 percent.
AUG INFLATION
Turkish Statistics Institute to issue inflation data for
August. Consumer prices were seen rising 0.4 percent on the
month and producer prices were seen rising 0.75 percent.
DEBT AUCTION
Turkish Treasury to sell its June 4, 2014 fixed-coupon bond
in a tap.
FENERBAHCE
The football club says it has opened a court case against
UEFA and the Turkish Football Federation at the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their exclusion from the
Champions League in connection with a match-fixing
investigation.
ARCELIK
Turkish white-goods maker says it is interested in
acquisitions or strategic partnerships in southeast Asia or
Australia, according to Haberturk newspaper.
SOUTHEAST ATTACKS
Kurdish guerrillas opened fired on a group of Turkish
policemen playing football in the eastern city of Tunceli late
on Sunday, killing a senior officer and his wife, and wounding
eight other police officers, Turkish media reported.
It was the third attack in two days in southeast Turkey,
where two soldiers and two village guards also died in separate
assaults by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, amid an
heightened level of violence in the region.
