ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7755 against the dollar by 0522 GMT, weakening from a close of 1.7600 on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 2.38 percent lower at 54,054.80 points on Monday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 7.73 percent at the close, from 7.85 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell on Tuesday on fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles are worsening and could trigger a second, full-blown banking crisis.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 ESc1 traded in Asia were down 2.7 percent, pointing to a weaker opening on Wall Street as it catches up to European and Asian markets after a long U.S. holiday weekend.

DEBT AUCTION

The Turkish Treasury on Tuesday plans to tap the May 2103 benchmark and issue a fixed-coupon bond maturing in January 2020.

TURKISH CENTRAL BANK

The Turkish central bank will meet economists in Ankara at 0700 GMT.

BANK POZITIF

Bank Hapoalim, the majority owner of Turkish lender Bank Pozitif, plans to sell its stake in the Turkish bank unit, according to newspapers.

