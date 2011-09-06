ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.7755 against the dollar by 0522
GMT, weakening from a close of 1.7600 on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 2.38 percent
lower at 54,054.80 points on Monday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 7.73 percent at the close, from
7.85 percent on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Tuesday on fears that
Europe's sovereign debt troubles are worsening and could trigger
a second, full-blown banking crisis.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 ESc1 traded in Asia were down 2.7
percent, pointing to a weaker opening on Wall Street as it
catches up to European and Asian markets after a long U.S.
holiday weekend.
DEBT AUCTION
The Turkish Treasury on Tuesday plans to tap the May 2103
benchmark and issue a fixed-coupon bond maturing in January
2020.
TURKISH CENTRAL BANK
The Turkish central bank will meet economists in Ankara at
0700 GMT.
BANK POZITIF
Bank Hapoalim, the majority owner of Turkish lender Bank
Pozitif, plans to sell its stake in the Turkish bank unit,
according to newspapers.
