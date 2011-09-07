ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7530 against the dollar by 0547 GMT, firming from an interbank close of 1.7680 on Tuesday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 1.79 percent higher at 550,19.78 points on Tuesday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 7.70 percent on Tuesday, from 7.77 percent on Monday but rose back to 7.75 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors hunted for bargains after the latest market slide, while the euro edged up against the dollar as traders covered some bets against the common currency following a sharp overnight fall.

The Swiss franc was nursing 10 percent losses against the single currency after the country's central bank said it would buy foreign currencies in "unlimited quantities" to enforce a limit of 1.20 francs to the euro .

IMF VISIT

An IMF delegation is expected to start talks with Turkish officials in Ankara on a post-programme monitoring visit (until Sept 16).

VAKIFBANK

The bank has given a mandate to a consortium of international banks for a one-year syndicated loan consisting of two tranches of $145 million and 433 million euros ($608 million), it said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

($1 = 0.713 Euros)