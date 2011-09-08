ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7570 against the dollar in early
trade, flat from an interbank close of 1.7550 on Wednesday.
The main Istanbul share index ended 0.4 percent
higher at 55,238.22 points.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 7.87 percent, from 7.75 percent on
Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
A rebound in Asian stocks ran out of steam on Thursday, as
worries over the widening impact of the euro zone crisis and the
faltering U.S. economy gnawed at investor confidence.
The euro slipped ahead of a European Central Bank
rate-setting meeting later in the day, and remained vulnerable
to concerns that efforts to contain the two-year-old sovereign
debt crisis are not moving quickly enough, while the Australian
dollar was hit by unexpectedly poor employment data.
IMF VISIT
An IMF delegation continues its post-programme monitoring
visit to Turkey (until Sept 16).
TAV
Turkish airport construction and services firm says it will
return to Libya for its Tripoli airport project.
VAKIFBANK
Chief executive Suleyman Kalkan says he believes Turkey's
banking sector will see profit fall by 10 percent this year, a
less steep fall than previously expected, while Vakifbank's
profits will either match or beat last year's figures.
