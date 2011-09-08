ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7570 against the dollar in early trade, flat from an interbank close of 1.7550 on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 0.4 percent higher at 55,238.22 points.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 7.87 percent, from 7.75 percent on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

A rebound in Asian stocks ran out of steam on Thursday, as worries over the widening impact of the euro zone crisis and the faltering U.S. economy gnawed at investor confidence.

The euro slipped ahead of a European Central Bank rate-setting meeting later in the day, and remained vulnerable to concerns that efforts to contain the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis are not moving quickly enough, while the Australian dollar was hit by unexpectedly poor employment data.

IMF VISIT

An IMF delegation continues its post-programme monitoring visit to Turkey (until Sept 16).

TAV

Turkish airport construction and services firm says it will return to Libya for its Tripoli airport project.

VAKIFBANK

Chief executive Suleyman Kalkan says he believes Turkey's banking sector will see profit fall by 10 percent this year, a less steep fall than previously expected, while Vakifbank's profits will either match or beat last year's figures.

