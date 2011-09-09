ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7650 against the dollar by 0536 GMT, from a spot close of 1.7659 on Thursday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 2.63 percent higher at 56,691.88 points.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 7.81 percent, from 7.84 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Friday as Chinese consumer price data soothed fears over inflationary pressures building in the world's No.2 economy, but the mood was cautious after Western central banks failed to offer any fresh stimulus plans to revive their sputtering economies.

The dollar eased against a basket of currencies and U.S. Treasuries slipped as markets reacted coolly to a $447 billion jobs package plan from U.S. President Barack Obama, who faces a fierce battle to win over Republicans which could revive fears of political paralysis in Washington.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Turkish Statistics Institute to announce July industrial production data at 0700 GMT.

CASH BALANCE

Treasury to announce August cash balance. (1430 GMT)

ITTIFAK HOLDING

The company announced that it plans to hold an IPO to list its retail unit Adese.

