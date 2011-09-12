ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8035 against the dollar by 0550 GMT, from an interbank close of 1.7750 on Friday and compared with 1.7932 late on Friday after news of the retirement of the ECB's board member Juergen Stark.

The main Istanbul share index ended 1.39 percent lower at 55,902.98 points on Friday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 7.92 percent on Friday from 7.79 percent on Friday morning.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slid on Monday and the euro sank to a 10-year low against the yen, after the resignation of a top German European Central Bank board member cast further doubt on the region's ability to tackle its worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Oil and copper prices fell and the dollar gained broadly as worries about the euro zone's woes combined with fears about the flagging world growth to ensure no let-up in the gloom that has gripped global markets for much of the past six weeks.

GDP

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release second-quarter growth data (0700 GMT). According to a Reuters poll of 18 analysts, Turkey's economy grew 6.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, slowing from 11 percent in the first quarter.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The Central Bank will release July current account data (0700 GMT). According to a Reuters poll of 19 analysts, the deficit is forecast to have risen 53 percent year-on-year in July to $5.475 billion.

C. BANK RESERVES

Turkey said on Monday it was allowing a maximum of 10 percent of banks' lira reserve requirements to be held in dollars and, or, euros, according to an announcement in the state's Official Gazette publication.

The Turkish Central Bank had signalled last Tuesday it would take such a move as an initial step of easing policy instruments if global economic problems intensify.

C. BANK GOVERNOR

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said there was no sign of overheating in the Turkish economy while at the global level there was considerable uncertainty regarding 2012. In an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber on Saturday night, Basci said second-quarter gross domestic product data on Monday would show there is no overheating, contrary to the previous suggestions of some commentators.

TOFAS

The automaker has signed a letter of intent on selling the New Doblo van model under Chrysler's Ram brand in North America from 2013 with an investment of $160 million, Tofas said on Sunday.

ECONOMIC COORDINATION BOARD MEETING

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Financial Affairs Ali Babacan to host the seventh meeting of Economy Coordination Board to discuss an action plan to fight against smuggling of tobacco and tobacco products.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION CREDIT

The Official Gazette said Turkey had approved a 148.1 million euros ($203 million) loan from the European Commission for the 2010 Turkey National Programme.

It also said Turkey had approved a 17 billion yen ($219 million) loan accord with Japan for the Coruh River Basin Rehabilitation Project.

