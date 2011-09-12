ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8035 against the dollar by 0550
GMT, from an interbank close of 1.7750 on Friday and compared
with 1.7932 late on Friday after news of the retirement of the
ECB's board member Juergen Stark.
The main Istanbul share index ended 1.39 percent
lower at 55,902.98 points on Friday.
The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013
bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 7.92 percent on Friday from 7.79
percent on Friday morning.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slid on Monday and the euro sank to a 10-year
low against the yen, after the resignation of a top German
European Central Bank board member cast further doubt on the
region's ability to tackle its worsening sovereign debt crisis.
Oil and copper prices fell and the dollar gained broadly as
worries about the euro zone's woes combined with fears about the
flagging world growth to ensure no let-up in the gloom that has
gripped global markets for much of the past six weeks.
GDP
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release second-quarter
growth data (0700 GMT). According to a Reuters poll of 18
analysts, Turkey's economy grew 6.4 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter, slowing from 11 percent in the first quarter.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The Central Bank will release July current account data
(0700 GMT). According to a Reuters poll of 19 analysts, the
deficit is forecast to have risen 53 percent year-on-year in
July to $5.475 billion.
C. BANK RESERVES
Turkey said on Monday it was allowing a maximum of 10
percent of banks' lira reserve requirements to be held in
dollars and, or, euros, according to an announcement in the
state's Official Gazette publication.
The Turkish Central Bank had signalled last Tuesday it would
take such a move as an initial step of easing policy instruments
if global economic problems intensify.
C. BANK GOVERNOR
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said there was no
sign of overheating in the Turkish economy while at the global
level there was considerable uncertainty regarding 2012. In an
interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber on Saturday night,
Basci said second-quarter gross domestic product data on Monday
would show there is no overheating, contrary to the previous
suggestions of some commentators.
TOFAS
The automaker has signed a letter of intent on selling the
New Doblo van model under Chrysler's Ram brand in North America
from 2013 with an investment of $160 million, Tofas said on
Sunday.
ECONOMIC COORDINATION BOARD MEETING
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Financial Affairs Ali
Babacan to host the seventh meeting of Economy Coordination
Board to discuss an action plan to fight against smuggling of
tobacco and tobacco products.
EUROPEAN COMMISSION CREDIT
The Official Gazette said Turkey had approved a 148.1
million euros ($203 million) loan from the European Commission
for the 2010 Turkey National Programme.
It also said Turkey had approved a 17 billion yen ($219
million) loan accord with Japan for the Coruh River Basin
Rehabilitation Project.
