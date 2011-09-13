ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.7820 against the dollar by 0528 GMT, from an interbank close of 1.7910 on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index ended 0.53 percent lower at 55,604.81 points on Monday.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> closed at 7.97 percent on Monday, from 7.92 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose and the euro edged off a seven-month low on Tuesday after a report that Italy may get financial support from China sparked a bout of short-covering but did nothing to ease fears that Europe is sliding into another banking crisis.

Growing expectations of a Greek debt default, sharp drops in European shares -- especially French banks due to their sovereign exposure -- and a surge in Italian bond yields meant sentiment remained fragile and any rally was likely to be short lived.

TURKCELL

Turkcell board members Gulsun Nazli Karamehmet Williams and Mehmet Bulent Ergin filed a court case to overturn the decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting on Aug. 11, according to a filing with the Istanbul bourse.

ARAMEX

Dubai-based logistics company Aramex plans to acquire a Turkish company, Haberturk newspaper said.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> .