ISTANBUL, Sept 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7860 against the dollar by 0537 GMT, compared with 1.7810 on Tuesday, after a large foreign exchange auction and a ratings upgrade which overshadowed the central bank's decision to leave its policy rate unchanged.

The main Istanbul share index ended 5.1 percent higher at 60,889.08 points on Tuesday, the biggest gain since May 2010.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> fell to 8.03 percent, from 8.27 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks drifted slightly lower and the euro clawed back lost ground as investors waited for the end later on Wednesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to announce further steps to stimulate the flagging U.S. economic recovery.

The dollar fell close to a record low against the yen, pressured by strong selling by Japanese exporters that triggered traders' stop-losses.

ERDOGAN-OBAMA MEETING

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Barack Obama met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, and sought common ground on counterterrorism and Middle East policy on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday Italy's biggest bank by assets had no intention of selling its Turkish and Polish units, as has been reported in the press.

(Writing by Daren Butler)