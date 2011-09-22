ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.821 against the dollar by 0516 GMT, compared with 1.8070 on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.1 percent down at 60,827.89 points on Wednesday, after rising 5.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest gain since May 2010.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 8.16 percent, from 8.03 percent on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday, following a slide on Wall Street, as investors took fright at a warning by the Federal Reserve that the United States faced a grim economic outlook with "significant downside risks".

The dollar rose on the prospect of higher short-term interest rates after the Fed said it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy longer-dated debt in a widely predicted move known as "Operation Twist", aimed at stimulating the economy by forcing down long-term borrowing costs.

CPI SURVEY

Turkish central bank to announce its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations. (1430)

ALARKO

Alarko Holding, which has interests in construction, energy and tourism, said its unit Alsim Alarko signed a construction contract worth $476.65 million outside Turkey.

