ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8330 against the dollar by 0510 GMT, compared with 1.8310 on the interbank market on Thursday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 4.68 percent at 57,979.9 points on Thursday. The index rose 5.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest gain since May 2010.

The average compound yield on the benchmark May 15, 2013 bond <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> rose to 8.50 percent, from 8.16 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell to a 16-month low and emerging market currencies tumbled on Friday amid fears of a global recession, but a pledge from the G20 to preserve financial stability helped stem the scale of losses.

Equity markets pulled back from the depths of their slump and the euro gained after a statement committed the Group of 20 major economies to "take all necessary actions" and said central banks stood ready to provide liquidity.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

Tourism Ministry to announce number of foreign visitors to Turkey for August. (1100)

ACIBADEM

Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional is in talks to buy a stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

(Writing by Seda Sezer)