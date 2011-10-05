ANKARA Oct 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8880 against the dollar by 0527 GMT, firming slightly from an interbank close of 1.9000 on Tuesday, when it weakened two percent from a day earlier to a record low.

The benchmark May 15, 2013 yield closed at 8.56 percent, up from 8.40 percent on Monday's close.

Istanbul's main share index tumbled 3.78 percent to 57,209.16 points on Tuesday, underperforming the MSCI index which was down nearly 3 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks trimmed earlier gains on Wednesday as investors remained sceptical about whether European leaders are going far enough in their efforts to stop the region's sovereign debt woes from sparking a full-blown banking crisis.

Doubts also grew over the sustainability of a rise in U.S. stocks on Tuesday, which came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke eased concerns over the damage to the U.S. economy from a possible Greek default with a promise of more economic stimulus if needed.

AKFEN HOLDING

The airports and construction group said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange it aims to establish a 450 megawatt power station after making the highest bid in a Privatisation Administration real estate tender in Mersin on the eastern Mediterranean.

BUSINESS ASSOCIATION MEETING

The TUSIAD business association to hold meeting attended by Industry Ministry Nihat Ergun (0630 GMT).

