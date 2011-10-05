ANKARA Oct 5 Here are news, reports and events
that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.8880 against the dollar by 0527
GMT, firming slightly from an interbank close of 1.9000 on
Tuesday, when it weakened two percent from a day earlier to a
record low.
The benchmark May 15, 2013 yield closed at
8.56 percent, up from 8.40 percent on Monday's close.
Istanbul's main share index tumbled 3.78 percent to
57,209.16 points on Tuesday, underperforming the MSCI index
which was down nearly 3 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks trimmed earlier gains on Wednesday as investors
remained sceptical about whether European leaders are going far
enough in their efforts to stop the region's sovereign debt woes
from sparking a full-blown banking crisis.
Doubts also grew over the sustainability of a rise in U.S.
stocks on Tuesday, which came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke eased concerns over the damage to the U.S. economy from
a possible Greek default with a promise of more economic
stimulus if needed.
AKFEN HOLDING
The airports and construction group said in a statement to
the Istanbul Stock Exchange it aims to establish a 450 megawatt
power station after making the highest bid in a Privatisation
Administration real estate tender in Mersin on the eastern
Mediterranean.
BUSINESS ASSOCIATION MEETING
The TUSIAD business association to hold meeting attended by
Industry Ministry Nihat Ergun (0630 GMT).
