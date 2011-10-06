ISTANBUL Oct 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8690 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, steady compared with an interbank close of 1.8685 on Wednesday, when it bounced 1.3 percent after the central bank committed itself to defending the lira.

The benchmark May 15, 2013 yield closed at 8.54 percent, down from 8.56 percent on Monday's close.

The Istanbul stock market closed 0.18 percent higher at 57,311.22 points on Wednesday, underperforming the emerging markets index which was up 0.55 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday, as optimism over Europe's efforts to aid the euro zone's financial sector and U.S. data suggesting the economy could avoid recession spurred short-covering and value-hunting. An easing of risk aversion, after an intensive sell-off earlier this week on fears that Europe's debt problems could trigger a new global financial crisis, helped boost commodities and saw Asian credit markets tighten sharply.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank will hold a meeting with economists.

EUROBANK TEKFEN

Major Turkish lender Garanti Bank is interested in the sale of a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Turkey's Tekfen Holding , and is regarded as the leading candidate, Haberturk newspaper said.

CEBIT TECHNOLOGY FAIR

The CeBIT information and communications technology fair to be held in Istanbul. Isbank chief executive and ministers among those attending. (until Oct. 9)

EXPECTATIONS SURVEY

The central bank will announce the results of its twice-monthly survey on economic expectations (1130 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)