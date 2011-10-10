ISTANBUL Oct 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.837 against the dollar by 0600 GMT, compared with an interbank close of 1.8450 on Friday.

The benchmark May 15, 2013 yield was at 8.38 percent, almost flat on the previous session's close.

The Istanbul stock index closed just above flat at 57,338 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro rose on Monday after the leaders of France and Germany pledged to unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month, but Asian shares struggled to make gains as Hong Kong and China stocks dragged.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial output data for August (0700 GMT).

DOGUS OTOMOTIV

The auto company chief executive Ali Bilaloglu says the Dogus Group could play a role in a consortium to produce a domestic car, Radikal newspaper reported.

ARCELIK , VESTEL

Industry and Technology Minister Nihat Ergun said the government may ask Arcelik and Vestel to take part in the $5 billion Fatih Project to supply tablet computers to school pupils, Haberturk newspaper reported.

