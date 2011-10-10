ISTANBUL Oct 10 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.837 against the dollar by 0600
GMT, compared with an interbank close of 1.8450 on Friday.
The benchmark May 15, 2013 yield was at
8.38 percent, almost flat on the previous session's close.
The Istanbul stock index closed just above flat at
57,338 points on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro rose on Monday after the leaders of France and
Germany pledged to unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis by the end of the month, but Asian shares
struggled to make gains as Hong Kong and China stocks dragged.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial
output data for August (0700 GMT).
DOGUS OTOMOTIV
The auto company chief executive Ali Bilaloglu says the
Dogus Group could play a role in a consortium to produce a
domestic car, Radikal newspaper reported.
ARCELIK , VESTEL
Industry and Technology Minister Nihat Ergun said the
government may ask Arcelik and Vestel to take part in the $5
billion Fatih Project to supply tablet computers to school
pupils, Haberturk newspaper reported.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond
trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>
(Writing by Daren Butler)