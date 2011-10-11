ISTANBUL Oct 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8265 against the dollar by 0537 GMT, compared with an interbank close on Monday of 1.8290.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on May 15, 2013 tTR150513TVA=IS closed at 8.33 percent, virtually unchanged from Friday's close at 8.34 percent.

The Istanbul stock index rose 1.72 percent on Monday to 58,327.63 points, slightly outperforming the emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares jumped on Tuesday after China moved to support its stock market by buying shares of major banks, and the euro held the previous session's big gains on hopes that European leaders are finally taking action to protect the continent's lenders. World stocks clambered out of bear market territory on Monday after a pledge from German and French leaders to come up with a plan by the end of the month to tackle Greece's confidence-sapping debt woes and recapitalise European banks.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will announce current account data for August (0700). The deficit is forecast to have risen 29 percent year-on-year to $3.9 billion, according to a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

BOND AUCTIONS

The Treasury will auction a fixed-coupon bond maturing on June 4, 2014 and a new benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013.

DENIZBANK

The bank's financial services group head Hakan Ates said the timing of the bank's sale process would depend on its parent bank Dexia , Milliyet newspaper reported.

AKENERJI

Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR said it had decided to further assess investors' bids for its stake in Turkish power producer Akenerji.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)