ISTANBUL Oct 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.8170 against the
dollar at 0525 GMT, compared with a close of 1.8270 on
Wednesday.
Turkey's new benchmark bond yield maturing on July 17, 2013
tTR170713TV0=IS closed at 8.33 percent, nearly 10 basis points
down from its previous close.
The Istanbul share index closed up 1.29 percent at
59,420.26 points -- a 10-day high.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Thursday on growing hopes that Europe
is taking concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and
head off a systemic banking crisis. Strengthening investor
confidence in the euro zone underpinned the single currency,
while receding concerns about the banks' problems threatening
the wider financial system sharply tightened Asian credit
markets.
MEDIUM-TERM PROGRAMME
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance
Minister Mehmet Simsek will hold a news conference on Thursday
to announce Turkey's new medium-term programme and medium-term
financial plan, officials said. The news conference will be held
in Ankara at 9 a.m. (0600 GMT).
SPECIAL CONSUMPTION TAX
Turkey has raised the special consumption tax (OTV) on
cigarettes to 69 percent from 63 percent and also hiked the tax
on alcoholic drinks and motor vehicles, the state's Official
Gazette publication said on Thursday.
It said the OTV tax on mobile phone devices was also
increased, while the OTV on electric vehicles remained
unchanged.
TURKCELL
An extraordinary general meeting of Turkey's biggest cell
network operator, did not vote on its dividend distribution, the
company said on Thursday.
It also said in a statement it did not put to the vote
proposed board changes as they did not comply with a Capital
Markets Board decision raising the number of independent members
on company boards - a move which is seen affecting a battle
between the Turkish, Swedish and Russian shareholders for
control of the board.
(Writing by Daren Butler)