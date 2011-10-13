ISTANBUL Oct 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8170 against the dollar at 0525 GMT, compared with a close of 1.8270 on Wednesday.

Turkey's new benchmark bond yield maturing on July 17, 2013 tTR170713TV0=IS closed at 8.33 percent, nearly 10 basis points down from its previous close.

The Istanbul share index closed up 1.29 percent at 59,420.26 points -- a 10-day high.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday on growing hopes that Europe is taking concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking crisis. Strengthening investor confidence in the euro zone underpinned the single currency, while receding concerns about the banks' problems threatening the wider financial system sharply tightened Asian credit markets.

MEDIUM-TERM PROGRAMME

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce Turkey's new medium-term programme and medium-term financial plan, officials said. The news conference will be held in Ankara at 9 a.m. (0600 GMT).

SPECIAL CONSUMPTION TAX

Turkey has raised the special consumption tax (OTV) on cigarettes to 69 percent from 63 percent and also hiked the tax on alcoholic drinks and motor vehicles, the state's Official Gazette publication said on Thursday.

It said the OTV tax on mobile phone devices was also increased, while the OTV on electric vehicles remained unchanged.

TURKCELL

An extraordinary general meeting of Turkey's biggest cell network operator, did not vote on its dividend distribution, the company said on Thursday.

It also said in a statement it did not put to the vote proposed board changes as they did not comply with a Capital Markets Board decision raising the number of independent members on company boards - a move which is seen affecting a battle between the Turkish, Swedish and Russian shareholders for control of the board.

