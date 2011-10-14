ISTANBUL Oct 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8320 against the dollar at 0525 GMT, little changed from a close of 1.8325 on Thursday.

Turkish stocks closed 1.48 percent lower at 58,543.37 points on Thursday after four consecutive days of increases, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .

Government bonds eased slightly, with the benchmark yield on the new July 17, 2013 closing 3 basis points higher at 8.36 percent. tTR170713TVA=IS

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched down on Friday, tracking New York and European shares lower as weak Chinese trade data raised concerns about the global economy, while the euro eased after another sovereign debt ratings downgrade.

Lingering concerns about Europe's debt woes and the latest credit rating downgrade of Spain underpinned the safety of government bonds, slightly boosting the price of U.S. Treasuries in Asia on Friday while easing Asian credit markets.

DAIKIN

The Japanese air-conditioner manufacturer Daikin Industries has bought Turkey's Airfel for $260 million, newspapers reported.

BANK ASYA

The lender, which offers non-interest banking services adhering to Islamic law, said it will establish a brokerage with capital of 2.5 million lira.

NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION TENDER

The Energy Market Regulatory Board (EPDK) opens a tender for a 30-year natural gas distribution licence in the Kizilcahamam area, near the capital Ankara..

