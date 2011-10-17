(Removes reference to Finance Minister Simsek's newsconference)

ISTANBUL Oct 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8300 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from a close of 1.8355 on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 closed nearly 10 basis points higher at 8.43 percent on Friday. tTR170713TVA=IS

The main Istanbul share index closed 1.29 percent higher at 59,300.29 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held near a one-month high amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.

Commodities were also higher on hopes that Europe will avoid a meltdown in its financial system and on signs that China, a key source of resources demand, is containing inflation and so more likely to avoid an economic "hard landing".

UNEMPLOYMENT

State Statistics Institute to announce June-August unemployment data (0700 GMT).

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

State Statistics Institute to announce September consumer confidence data (0700 GMT).

TAX INCREASES

The Automotive Industry Association says tax increases will have a negative impact on production and financing costs in the industry.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline decides to open four new routes to Gatwick, Novosibiirsk, and depending on security assessments, Misrata and Mogadishu.

PHILIP MORRIS/SABANCI

The company says it has increased retail prices by 28-44 percent in response to cigarette tax hikes.

ATLANTIA

The toll-road operator is finalising a joint-venture with Turkish conglomerate Dogus Group to take part in a toll-road privatisation tender in the country, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

Also Turkey's Koc family would like to join the consortium, the paper added.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)