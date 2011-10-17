(Removes reference to Finance Minister Simsek's newsconference)
ISTANBUL Oct 17 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8300 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from a close of 1.8355 on Friday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013
closed nearly 10 basis points higher at 8.43 percent on Friday.
tTR170713TVA=IS
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.29 percent
higher at 59,300.29 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Monday and the euro held near a
one-month high amid hopes that a crucial week for the euro zone
crisis will see policymakers finally come up with a plan to
resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.
Commodities were also higher on hopes that Europe will avoid
a meltdown in its financial system and on signs that China, a
key source of resources demand, is containing inflation and so
more likely to avoid an economic "hard landing".
UNEMPLOYMENT
State Statistics Institute to announce June-August
unemployment data (0700 GMT).
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
State Statistics Institute to announce September consumer
confidence data (0700 GMT).
TAX INCREASES
The Automotive Industry Association says tax increases will
have a negative impact on production and financing costs in the
industry.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The airline decides to open four new routes to Gatwick,
Novosibiirsk, and depending on security assessments, Misrata and
Mogadishu.
PHILIP MORRIS/SABANCI
The company says it has increased retail prices by 28-44
percent in response to cigarette tax hikes.
ATLANTIA
The toll-road operator is finalising a joint-venture with
Turkish conglomerate Dogus Group to take part in a
toll-road privatisation tender in the country, Il Messaggero
reported on Saturday.
Also Turkey's Koc family would like to join the consortium,
the paper added.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond
trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>
(Writing by Daren Butler)