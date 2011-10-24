ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8270 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from an interbank close of 1.8460 on
Friday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing at July 17, 2013
tTR170713TVA=IS closed at 9.43 percent on Friday, rising
sharply from 9.14 percent a day earlier.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 1.59
percent at 56,792.34 points on Friday, outperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Monday as data from China helped allay
fears of a hard-landing in the world's second-largest economy,
while the euro steadied on hopes that Europe's leaders were
making some progress towards tackling the region's debt crisis.
At a summit on Sunday, European Union leaders neared agreement
on bank recapitalisation and the use of European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) to stave off a bond market contagion.
Sharp differences remain, however, over the size of losses that
private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
Final decisions were deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday.
EARTHQUAKE TOLL EXCEEDS 200
More than 200 people were confirmed killed and hundreds more
feared dead on Monday after an earthquake hit parts of southeast
Turkey, with rescue teams working until morning to free
survivors crying out for help from under rubble.
Interior Minister Idris Naim Sahin said the 7.2 magnitude
quake on Sunday killed 100 in the city of Van and 117 in the
badly hit town of Ercis, 100 km (60 miles) further north. The
death toll was expected to rise.
DENIZBANK
Mashreq Bank , Dubai's second-largest lender by
market value, may be interested in Turkey's Denizbank
if the price is right, Mashreq's chief executive Abdul Aziz Al
Ghurair was reported by Turkey's Sabah newspaper as saying.
CAPACITY UTILISATION
The central bank was scheduled to release capacity
utilisation data for October. (1130 GMT)
MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE
The central bank will also release manufacturing confidence
data for October. (1130 GMT)
FINANSBANK
The bank said bids for its 177-day, 150-million lira paper
will be collected on Oct. 25-27.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond
trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>
(Writing by Daren Butler)