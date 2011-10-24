ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8270 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from an interbank close of 1.8460 on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing at July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS closed at 9.43 percent on Friday, rising sharply from 9.14 percent a day earlier.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 1.59 percent at 56,792.34 points on Friday, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Monday as data from China helped allay fears of a hard-landing in the world's second-largest economy, while the euro steadied on hopes that Europe's leaders were making some progress towards tackling the region's debt crisis. At a summit on Sunday, European Union leaders neared agreement on bank recapitalisation and the use of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to stave off a bond market contagion. Sharp differences remain, however, over the size of losses that private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept. Final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday.

EARTHQUAKE TOLL EXCEEDS 200

More than 200 people were confirmed killed and hundreds more feared dead on Monday after an earthquake hit parts of southeast Turkey, with rescue teams working until morning to free survivors crying out for help from under rubble.

Interior Minister Idris Naim Sahin said the 7.2 magnitude quake on Sunday killed 100 in the city of Van and 117 in the badly hit town of Ercis, 100 km (60 miles) further north. The death toll was expected to rise.

DENIZBANK

Mashreq Bank , Dubai's second-largest lender by market value, may be interested in Turkey's Denizbank if the price is right, Mashreq's chief executive Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair was reported by Turkey's Sabah newspaper as saying.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank was scheduled to release capacity utilisation data for October. (1130 GMT)

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will also release manufacturing confidence data for October. (1130 GMT)

FINANSBANK

The bank said bids for its 177-day, 150-million lira paper will be collected on Oct. 25-27.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)