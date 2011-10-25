U.S., Japan first ladies: both unconventional yet poles apart
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
ISTANBUL Oct 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.8050 against the dollar at 0605 GMT, firming from an interbank close of 1.8200 on Monday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 closed at 9.39 percent, declining from 9.47 earlier on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.94 percent at 56,259.37 points, sharply underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Tuesday, keeping gains from the previous day as investors grew more confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to contain the region's debt crisis. European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalization, and France and Germany appeared close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to stave off contagion in the bond market.
FOREIGN ARRIVALS
The Tourism Ministry is scheduled to announce data on the number of foreign visitors to Turkey in September (0800).
FORD OTOSAN
Automaker Ford Otosan says its third-quarter net profit rose to 174.7 million lira from 112.3 million a year earlier, while sales climbed to 2.38 billion lira from 1.74 billion.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's first lady.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 With a hug and a handshake, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations on Friday with Trump abruptly setting aside campaign pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for U.S. defense aid.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.