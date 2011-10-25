ISTANBUL Oct 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8050 against the dollar at 0605 GMT, firming from an interbank close of 1.8200 on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 closed at 9.39 percent, declining from 9.47 earlier on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.94 percent at 56,259.37 points, sharply underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Tuesday, keeping gains from the previous day as investors grew more confident about European leaders coming to a broad agreement to contain the region's debt crisis. European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalization, and France and Germany appeared close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to stave off contagion in the bond market.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

The Tourism Ministry is scheduled to announce data on the number of foreign visitors to Turkey in September (0800).

FORD OTOSAN

Automaker Ford Otosan says its third-quarter net profit rose to 174.7 million lira from 112.3 million a year earlier, while sales climbed to 2.38 billion lira from 1.74 billion.

