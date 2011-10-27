ISTANBUL Oct 27 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7520 against the
dollar at 0517 GMT, compared with an interbank close of 1.7640
on Wednesday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013
closed at 9.75 on Wednesday and stood at 9.94 percent in
Thursday-dated trade.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.44
percent at 55,469.92 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Riskier assets across the board from equities to oil and the
euro rallied on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost
the region's rescue fund and struck a deal on a 50 percent
writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt. Spreads
tightened in Asian credit markets while U.S. Treasuries extended
losses in Asia, but gold extended gains to their highest in more
than a month on confirmation that progress in resolving European
sovereign debt crisis will remain slow.
FOREIGN TRADE
The statistics institute was scheduled to announce trade
data for September (0700 GMT). According to a Reuters poll, the
average forecast was for the deficit to widen 26.2 percent to
$8.5 billion.
TOURISM REVENUES
The statistics institute was to release tourism revenue data
for the third quarter (0700).
TOBACCO
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to announce an action plan on
the fight against tobacco smuggling (0700).
KIPCO
Kuwait Projects Co, the largest investment company in the
Gulf state, is eyeing a foray into Turkey's financial services
market, its group chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
ERDEMIR
Turkey's largest steelmaker was expected to announce
third-quarter results. In a Reuters poll, net profit was
forecast to be 117 million lira.
ARCELIK
The appliance maker was set to announce third-quarter
results. A Reuters poll forecast a net profit of 145 million
lira.
(Writing by Daren Butler)