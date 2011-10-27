ISTANBUL Oct 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7520 against the dollar at 0517 GMT, compared with an interbank close of 1.7640 on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 closed at 9.75 on Wednesday and stood at 9.94 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.44 percent at 55,469.92 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Riskier assets across the board from equities to oil and the euro rallied on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund and struck a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt. Spreads tightened in Asian credit markets while U.S. Treasuries extended losses in Asia, but gold extended gains to their highest in more than a month on confirmation that progress in resolving European sovereign debt crisis will remain slow.

FOREIGN TRADE

The statistics institute was scheduled to announce trade data for September (0700 GMT). According to a Reuters poll, the average forecast was for the deficit to widen 26.2 percent to $8.5 billion.

TOURISM REVENUES

The statistics institute was to release tourism revenue data for the third quarter (0700).

TOBACCO

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to announce an action plan on the fight against tobacco smuggling (0700).

KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Co, the largest investment company in the Gulf state, is eyeing a foray into Turkey's financial services market, its group chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

ERDEMIR

Turkey's largest steelmaker was expected to announce third-quarter results. In a Reuters poll, net profit was forecast to be 117 million lira.

ARCELIK

The appliance maker was set to announce third-quarter results. A Reuters poll forecast a net profit of 145 million lira.

(Writing by Daren Butler)