ISTANBUL Oct 31

The lira stood at 1.7568 against the dollar at 0537 GMT, compared with a level of 1.75 on Friday, a half-day due to a national holiday on Saturday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 tTR170713TV0=IS stood at 9.76 percent on Friday, down from a previous close of 9.90 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.75 percent on Friday at 57,042.36 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and precious metals slipped as the dollar spiked to a three-month high against the yen following Japan's intervention, prompting investors to book profits after last week's rally. The dollar rose more than 4 percent against the yen to above 79 yen, hours after briefly falling to a record low of 75.31 yen since World War II. The dollar index as measured against six major currencies rose 1.3 percent.

BORROWING PROGRAMME

The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for November, December and January (1500 GMT).

TAV HAVALIMANLARI

The airports operator says its consortium with Al Rajhi Holding and Saudi Oger signed a contract with the Saudi civil aviation authority GACA on the 25-year operating rights for Medina International Airport in the framework of a build-operate-transfer model. TAV announced on Aug. 8 it had made the best bid.

