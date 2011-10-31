ISTANBUL Oct 31 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.7568 against the
dollar at 0537 GMT, compared with a level of 1.75 on Friday, a
half-day due to a national holiday on Saturday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17,
2013 tTR170713TV0=IS stood at 9.76 percent on Friday, down
from a previous close of 9.90 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.75
percent on Friday at 57,042.36 points, underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and precious metals slipped as the dollar
spiked to a three-month high against the yen following Japan's
intervention, prompting investors to book profits after last
week's rally. The dollar rose more than 4 percent against the
yen to above 79 yen, hours after briefly falling to a record low
of 75.31 yen since World War II. The dollar index
as measured against six major currencies rose 1.3 percent.
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The Treasury will announce its borrowing programme for
November, December and January (1500 GMT).
TAV HAVALIMANLARI
The airports operator says its consortium with Al Rajhi
Holding and Saudi Oger signed a contract with the Saudi civil
aviation authority GACA on the 25-year operating rights for
Medina International Airport in the framework of a
build-operate-transfer model. TAV announced on Aug. 8 it had
made the best bid.
(Writing by Daren Butler)