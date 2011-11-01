ISTANBUL Nov 1 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.77 against the dollar at 0615 GMT, weakening from a level of 1.7530 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 tTR170713TV0=IS stood at 9.74 percent on Monday, down from a previous close of 9.76 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.72 percent on Monday at 56,061.47 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Renewed worries about the slow progress in resolving the euro zone's debt crisis dampened investor appetite for risk, sending Asian shares and commodities lower on Tuesday while keeping pressure on the euro.

The switch to safety helped the dollar firm against six major currencies, although it slipped from Monday's three-month peak against the yen after Japan's record one-day intervention estimated by local media at as much as 10 trillion yen ($128 billion).

EXPORTS

The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) will release export data for Oct (Around 0900 GMT).

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release data on retail and wholesale prices in the city in Oct. (Around 1000 GMT)

PMI DATA

The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October will be released (0800).

AKSA ELEKTRIK

The Turkish privatisation administration said on Monday Aksa Elektrik dropped out of the bidding in the privatisation of Bogazici Elektrik Dagitim, having failed to remit an additional temporary deposit. Aksa Elektrik had bid $2.751 billion for Bogazici Elektrik.

PETKIM

The petrochemicals maker's third quarter consolidated profit rose 19 percent to 34.65 million lira.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Seda Sezer)