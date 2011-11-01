ISTANBUL Nov 1 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.77 against the
dollar at 0615 GMT, weakening from a level of 1.7530 on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17,
2013 tTR170713TV0=IS stood at 9.74 percent on Monday, down
from a previous close of 9.76 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.72
percent on Monday at 56,061.47 points, underperforming the MSCI
emerging markets index .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Renewed worries about the slow progress in resolving the
euro zone's debt crisis dampened investor appetite for risk,
sending Asian shares and commodities lower on Tuesday while
keeping pressure on the euro.
The switch to safety helped the dollar firm against six major
currencies, although it slipped from Monday's three-month peak
against the yen after Japan's record one-day intervention
estimated by local media at as much as 10 trillion yen ($128
billion).
EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) will release export
data for Oct (Around 0900 GMT).
ISTANBUL INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release data on retail
and wholesale prices in the city in Oct. (Around 1000 GMT)
PMI DATA
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
October will be released (0800).
AKSA ELEKTRIK
The Turkish privatisation administration said on Monday Aksa
Elektrik dropped out of the bidding in the privatisation of
Bogazici Elektrik Dagitim, having failed to remit an additional
temporary deposit. Aksa Elektrik had bid $2.751 billion for
Bogazici Elektrik.
PETKIM
The petrochemicals maker's third quarter consolidated profit
rose 19 percent to 34.65 million lira.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)