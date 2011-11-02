ISTANBUL Nov 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7875 against the dollar at 0615 GMT, weakening from a level of 1.7980 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 tTR170713TV0=IS rose to 10.09 percent on Tuesday, up from a previous close of 9.74 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 2.16 percent on Tuesday at 54,851.52 points, in parallel with the MSCI emerging markets index .

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and the euro hovered near three-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors shed riskier assets after Greece's abrupt call for a referendum rekindled fears about the viability of a European debt deal reached just last week.

Stocks wiped out all gains made during the huge relief rally last week that followed an announcement that European leaders had agreed a basic framework to help reduce Greece's huge debts, boost the region's bailout fund and strengthen banks.

TURKCELL

Turkey's leading mobile operator Turkcell is seen posting a 28 percent decline in third-quarter profit, due to forex losses at its Belarus operations and a fine by the regulator. Turkcell is expected to release its third quarter results on Wednesday.

VAKIFBANK

The state-run lender is expected to release its third quarter results on Wednesday.

BIM

The discount supermarket chain is expected to release its third quarter results on Wednesday.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS>