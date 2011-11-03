NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
ISTANBUL Nov 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7842 against the dollar at 0618 GMT, weakening from 1.7740 on Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS closed at 9.95 percent on Wednesday, falling from 10.09 percent a day earlier.
The main Turkish share index closed 1.59 percent higher at 55,721.42 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was up 1 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, the euro, commodities and the Australian dollar all fell on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to shed riskier assets in favour of the relative safety of the dollar.
U.S. stock futures also fell, retreating from a Wall Street rebound on Wednesday, as leaders of the world's biggest economies began arriving in France for a G20 summit set to be dominated by the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
INFLATION DATA
The state statistics institute was scheduled to release October inflation data (0800 GMT).
In a Reuters poll of 12 bank and brokerage economists, consumer price (CPI) inflation was seen at 2.83 percent month-on-month and 7.19 percent year-on-year in October.
TURKCELL
The leading mobile operator's net profit dipped 3.4 percent year-on-year to 537 million lira ($302 million), sharply exceeding a poll forecast of 410 million lira, boosted by its highest ever quarterly revenue.
Total revenues climbed 8.6 percent to 2.527 billion lira, beating a forecast of 2.46 billion.
It was scheduled to hold a news conference on the results at 0800 GMT.
VAKIFBANK
The state-run lender posted a net profit up 41 percent in the third quarter to 316.1 million lira ($176 million), exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 266 million lira.
BIM
The discount supermarket chain's net profit rose 22 percent to 78 million lira ($43 million) in the third quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 73 million lira.
BANK RESULTS
Garanti Bank and Yapi Kredi Bank were expected to release third-quarter results.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .
Fvalbnor other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index , interbank lira trading , lira bond trading <0#TRTSYSUM=IS> (Writing by Daren Butler)
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i