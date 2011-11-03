ISTANBUL Nov 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7842 against the dollar at 0618 GMT, weakening from 1.7740 on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17, 2013 tTR170713TVA=IS closed at 9.95 percent on Wednesday, falling from 10.09 percent a day earlier.

The main Turkish share index closed 1.59 percent higher at 55,721.42 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was up 1 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares, the euro, commodities and the Australian dollar all fell on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos prompted investors to shed riskier assets in favour of the relative safety of the dollar.

U.S. stock futures also fell, retreating from a Wall Street rebound on Wednesday, as leaders of the world's biggest economies began arriving in France for a G20 summit set to be dominated by the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

INFLATION DATA

The state statistics institute was scheduled to release October inflation data (0800 GMT).

In a Reuters poll of 12 bank and brokerage economists, consumer price (CPI) inflation was seen at 2.83 percent month-on-month and 7.19 percent year-on-year in October.

TURKCELL

The leading mobile operator's net profit dipped 3.4 percent year-on-year to 537 million lira ($302 million), sharply exceeding a poll forecast of 410 million lira, boosted by its highest ever quarterly revenue.

Total revenues climbed 8.6 percent to 2.527 billion lira, beating a forecast of 2.46 billion.

It was scheduled to hold a news conference on the results at 0800 GMT.

VAKIFBANK

The state-run lender posted a net profit up 41 percent in the third quarter to 316.1 million lira ($176 million), exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 266 million lira.

BIM

The discount supermarket chain's net profit rose 22 percent to 78 million lira ($43 million) in the third quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 73 million lira.

BANK RESULTS

Garanti Bank and Yapi Kredi Bank were expected to release third-quarter results.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see .

(Writing by Daren Butler)