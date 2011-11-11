ISTANBUL Nov 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.78 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, weakening from 1.7650 on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013 bond closed unchanged at 9.96 percent on Thursday.

The main Turkish share index closed down 2.16 percent at 54,965.82 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded modestly on Friday and the euro clung to tentative gains, after brighter corporate news lifted U.S. stocks and debt-ladened Italy was able to fund itself at a bond auction.

Credit spreads tightened and copper prices rose as investors' appetite for riskier assets improved somewhat, but caution remained to the fore amid a European debt crisis that appeared no closer to resolution.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The statistics institute was scheduled to release industrial output data for September (0700 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK SURVEY

Turkey's central bank to announce results from its twice-monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations.

CASH BALANCE

Turkish Treasury to announce October cash balance.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines expected to announce its third quarter results.

