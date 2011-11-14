ISTANBUL Nov 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.767 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, strengthening from 1.7770 on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark July 17, 2013 bond closed at 9.92 percent on Friday, down from a previous close of 9.96 percent.

The main Turkish share index closed up 1.19 percent at 56,201.45 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro rose on Monday on hopes that new technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

Commodities rose, credit spreads tightened and Japanese government bond yields climbed, all suggesting improved risk appetite, but the renewed confidence faces a big test later, when Italy is scheduled to hold an auction of 5-year bonds.

DEBT AUCTIONS

The Treasury will issue a three-year bond and a four-year CPI linker in tap.

