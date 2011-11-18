ISTANBUL Nov 18 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.8185 against the
dollar at 0545 GMT, compared to a close of 1.8110 on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing on July 17,
2013 closed at 10.60 percent on Thursday,
eight basis points higher than its Wednesday close and near its
10.63 percent on Tuesday after tepid demand for four debt
auctions by the Turkish treasury.
The main Turkish share index closed down 1.5
percent at 55,089.82 points, underperforming the emerging
markets index which was down 0.44 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Brent crude held steady at $108 a barrel on Friday, after
posting steep losses in the previous session on concerns over
demand growth as Europe struggles to keep its debt crisis from
spiralling out of control and hurting the global economy.
Markets are worried about borrowing costs rising to
unsustainable levels for nations such as France and Spain, even
as Italy pledged to embark on fiscal reforms. Asian shares fell
for a fourth day, and base metals slumped as investors exited
riskier assets.
BLACK SEA FORUM
Turkey-Atlantic Council to Host Third Annual Black Sea
Energy and Economic Forum. International political and energy
sector figures to attend second and final day of the forum.
TAV HOLDING
Turkey's biggest airport operator TAV placed the winning bid
of 610 million euros ($824 million) and an additional 18 percent
VAT, in the sale of operating rights to passenger terminals at
Izmir airport in the west of the country.
ZORLU ENEJI
The power producer said it eyed increasing its annual
production capacity from current 754 megawatt to 2,000 megawatt
by 2015, according to daily Hurriyet.
ENERGY INVESTMENT
German power and gas company E.ON will invest in
Turkey for 5,000-6,000 megawatts production capacity, which is
expected to cost at least $5 billion, HaberTurk newspaper said.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics
Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish
debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All
emerging market news All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100
stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond
trading
($1 = 0.740 Euros)
(Writing by Ece Tosabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)