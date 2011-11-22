ISTANBUL Nov 22 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.8544 against the
dollar at 0625 GMT, weakening from a close of 1.8425 on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013
closed at 10.52 percent on Monday, slightly up
from Friday's close of 10.49 percent.
The main Turkish share index closed down 3.16
percent at 52,752.15 points, underperforming the emerging
markets index, which was down 2.79 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as fears about the
ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle
huge debt burdens sapped investors' confidence in the outlook
for Western economies.
The yen weakened as safe-haven demand for the Japanese
currency slackened, but the dollar held on to gains and equity
volumes were thin, indicating that risk aversion remained high.
ALBARAKA
Albaraka Banking Group's Turkish unit Albaraka
Turk Katilim Bankasi has mandated four banks on a series of
investor meetings and may issue an Islamic bond as early as next
month, a banker familiar with the matter said on Monday.
HSBC, DENIZBANK
Britain's Sky News reports that HSBC has tabled a
formal bid for Dexia's Denizbank
TURKEY, SHELL SIGN DEAL
Turkey has reached an agreement with Shell on a
farmout to explore for hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Antalya in
the Mediterranean, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said late on
Monday.
(Writing by Daren Butler)