ISTANBUL Nov 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8544 against the dollar at 0625 GMT, weakening from a close of 1.8425 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.52 percent on Monday, slightly up from Friday's close of 10.49 percent.

The main Turkish share index closed down 3.16 percent at 52,752.15 points, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was down 2.79 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged down on Tuesday as fears about the ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt burdens sapped investors' confidence in the outlook for Western economies.

The yen weakened as safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency slackened, but the dollar held on to gains and equity volumes were thin, indicating that risk aversion remained high.

ALBARAKA

Albaraka Banking Group's Turkish unit Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi has mandated four banks on a series of investor meetings and may issue an Islamic bond as early as next month, a banker familiar with the matter said on Monday.

HSBC, DENIZBANK

Britain's Sky News reports that HSBC has tabled a formal bid for Dexia's Denizbank

TURKEY, SHELL SIGN DEAL

Turkey has reached an agreement with Shell on a farmout to explore for hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Antalya in the Mediterranean, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said late on Monday.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)