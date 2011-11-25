ISTANBUL Nov 25 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.8738 against the
dollar at 0640 GMT, weakening from a close of 1.8629 on
Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013
closed at 10.70 percent on Thursday, up from a
previous close of 10.6 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed down 2.88 percent
at 49,621.67 points on Thursday, its lowest level of 21 months,
underperforming the emerging markets index, which was
up 0.23 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell to seven-week lows on Friday
as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the
euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding
costs run out of control. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan slid 1.4 percent on Friday,
hitting a seven-week low. Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1
percent after touching a fresh two-and-a-half-year low earlier
on Friday.
FOREIGN ARRIVALS
The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals
data for October (after 0800 GMT).
FOOD TAX CUT PLAN
The government is planning to cut value-added tax on basic
foodstuffs, newspapers reported.
BABACAN
Turkey will maintain fiscal discipline and find a lasting
solution to its high current account deficit through structural
reforms within the framework of the government's medium term
economic programme, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said.
MEDIUM-TERM PLAN
Turkish Development Minister Cevdet Yilmaz said on Thursday
the government could revise its medium-term economic plan given
the risky global environment.
BANKING PROFITS
BDDK Chairman Tevfik Bilgin said in a speech to parliament's
planning and budget commission that banks' profits this year
were seen amounting to 20 billion lira and profits would be
added to equity, broadcaster CNBC-e reported.
QATAR'S RETAJ
Qatari investment group Retaj plans to make hotels according
to the Islamic mode in Turkey with an investment of at least
$500 million, newspapers reported.
METRO TURIZM
Metro Ticari ve Mali Yatirimlar Holding said it decided to
apply for 25 percent public offering of shares in Metro Turizm.
YAPI KREDI BANK
The lender said it had decided to sell 290.28 million lira
of its personal and credit card portfolio to asset management
company LBT Varlik Yonetim for 45.8 million lira.
TURKISH BANK A.S.
The banking watchdog BDDK has given permission to Turkish
Bank A.S. to buy and sell financial instruments, the Official
Gazette said.
