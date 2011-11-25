ISTANBUL Nov 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.8738 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, weakening from a close of 1.8629 on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.70 percent on Thursday, up from a previous close of 10.6 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed down 2.88 percent at 49,621.67 points on Thursday, its lowest level of 21 months, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was up 0.23 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell to seven-week lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.4 percent on Friday, hitting a seven-week low. Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent after touching a fresh two-and-a-half-year low earlier on Friday.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals data for October (after 0800 GMT).

FOOD TAX CUT PLAN

The government is planning to cut value-added tax on basic foodstuffs, newspapers reported.

BABACAN

Turkey will maintain fiscal discipline and find a lasting solution to its high current account deficit through structural reforms within the framework of the government's medium term economic programme, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said.

MEDIUM-TERM PLAN

Turkish Development Minister Cevdet Yilmaz said on Thursday the government could revise its medium-term economic plan given the risky global environment.

BANKING PROFITS

BDDK Chairman Tevfik Bilgin said in a speech to parliament's planning and budget commission that banks' profits this year were seen amounting to 20 billion lira and profits would be added to equity, broadcaster CNBC-e reported.

QATAR'S RETAJ

Qatari investment group Retaj plans to make hotels according to the Islamic mode in Turkey with an investment of at least $500 million, newspapers reported.

METRO TURIZM

Metro Ticari ve Mali Yatirimlar Holding said it decided to apply for 25 percent public offering of shares in Metro Turizm.

YAPI KREDI BANK

The lender said it had decided to sell 290.28 million lira of its personal and credit card portfolio to asset management company LBT Varlik Yonetim for 45.8 million lira.

TURKISH BANK A.S.

The banking watchdog BDDK has given permission to Turkish Bank A.S. to buy and sell financial instruments, the Official Gazette said.

(Writing by Daren Butler)