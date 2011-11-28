ISTANBUL Nov 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8723 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, firming from a close of 1.8860 on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.89 percent compared with Thursday's close of 10.70 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed 2.92 percent up at 51,071.22 points on Friday, performing in sharp contrast to an emerging markets index that was down 1.07 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares jumped and the euro firmed on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund and reports that the International Monetary Fund is considering helping Italy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose more than 2 percent, after slumping to its lowest level since early October on Friday to mark a fourth consecutive week of declines.

SYRIA

Turkish ministers met overnight at the foreign ministry residence in Ankara to assess the Arab League sanctions imposed on Syria and to discuss coordination of measures that Turkey will take, state-run Anatolian news agency reported.

YAPI KREDI UNICREDIT

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said the bank will not exit Yapi Kredi Bank and will continue investments with the Koc Group, newspapers reported.

IRAN WARNING

Iran could target installations in Turkey that are part of a planned NATO missile shield in any future conflict, a senior Iranian military official said on Saturday, upping the rhetoric against its neighbour with whom relations have soured in recent months.

TABLET PROJECT

Milliyet newspaper said Apple is interested in Turkey's tablet computer project under which it wishes to distribute tablets to students.

FOOD TAX

The value-added tax on wholesale cracked wheat, fowl and poultry was lowered to 1 percent from 8 percent, the Official Gazette reported.

(Writing by Daren Butler)