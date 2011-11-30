ISTANBUL Nov 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.8536 against the dollar at 0625 GMT, compared with a close of 1.8512 on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.85 percent on Tuesday, virtually unchanged from a previous close.

Turkey's main share index closed down 0.36 percent at 52,092.78 points, underperforming an emerging markets index which was up 1.19 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and the euro trimmed gains on Wednesday as caution set in over the chance for more progress in resolving euro zone debt woes after officials agreed to strengthen a rescue fund and seek more aid from the International Monetary Fund. The earlier rise in Asian shares was mostly seen as a correction to last week's huge selling, with investors only tepidly scaling back risk aversion as they waited for more euro zone debt sales and meetings ahead.

SYRIA

Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was scheduled to hold a news conference on Syria at 0645 GMT amid expectations that Turkey is set to impose sanctions on its southern neighbour.

TUPRAS

Oil refiner Tupras has ended an oil purchase deal with Syrian state company SYTROL amid sanctions being imposed on the country, Haberturk newspaper on Wednesday quoted Tupras chief executive Yavuz Erkut as saying.

FINANSBANK

Greece's largest lender National Bank has no intention of selling a controlling stake in its Turkish unit Finansbank, beyond a planned 20 percent sale, the group's deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.

TRADE BALANCE

The statistics institute was scheduled to release trade data for October. According to a Reuters poll of 11 economists, the deficit was expected to widen 31 percent to $8.3 billion.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank was expected to release the minutes of its monetary policy committee meeting last week.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was to address a meeting of industrialists at the Ankara Chamber of Industry (0730 GMT)

BORROWING PROGRAMME

The treasury was expected to announce its borrowing programme for the next three months (1500 GMT).

(Writing by Seda Sezer)