The lira stood at 1.8390 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, compared with 1.8287 on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013 closed at 10.33 percent on Monday, up from 10.28 on Friday, edging higher on the November inflation report.

Turkey's main share index ended the day 0.78 percent higher at 55,195 points, in line with an emerging markets index up 0.67 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned it might downgrade euro zone countries en masse if European leaders fail to produce a credible plan to solve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week. The unprecedented warning brought to a halt a rally in global equities that began last week and had continued on Monday, when the leaders of France and Germany agreed a plan aimed at guiding the region out of its two-year-old crisis.

BOND AUCTION

The treasury will auction a two-year, fixed-coupon bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013.

C.BANK ON INFLATION

The central bank will release its regular monthly statement on price developments after the release of November inflation data.

C.BANK MEETING

The central bank will hold a meeting with economists in Ankara.

SABANCI HOLDING

The conglomerate's chief executive says it targets growth of more than 15 percent in 2012, Dunya newspaper reports.

SISECAM

The glass maker says it was a guarantor for a three-year $40 million loan for three units in Russia.

BARSAN GLOBAL LOJISTIK

The logistics company says it will invest 250 million euros in establishing logistic centres in 26 locations on different continents, Milliyet newspaper reports.

