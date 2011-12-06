ISTANBUL Dec 6 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 1.8390 against the
dollar at 0635 GMT, compared with 1.8287 on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's benchmark bond maturing in July 2013
closed at 10.33 percent on Monday, up from
10.28 on Friday, edging higher on the November inflation report.
Turkey's main share index ended the day 0.78
percent higher at 55,195 points, in line with an emerging
markets index up 0.67 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after ratings
agency Standard & Poor's warned it might downgrade euro zone
countries en masse if European leaders fail to produce a
credible plan to solve the region's debt crisis at a summit
later this week. The unprecedented warning brought to a halt a
rally in global equities that began last week and had continued
on Monday, when the leaders of France and Germany agreed a plan
aimed at guiding the region out of its two-year-old crisis.
BOND AUCTION
The treasury will auction a two-year, fixed-coupon bond
maturing on Dec. 4, 2013.
C.BANK ON INFLATION
The central bank will release its regular monthly statement
on price developments after the release of November inflation
data.
C.BANK MEETING
The central bank will hold a meeting with economists in
Ankara.
SABANCI HOLDING
The conglomerate's chief executive says it targets growth of
more than 15 percent in 2012, Dunya newspaper reports.
SISECAM
The glass maker says it was a guarantor for a three-year $40
million loan for three units in Russia.
BARSAN GLOBAL LOJISTIK
The logistics company says it will invest 250 million euros
in establishing logistic centres in 26 locations on different
continents, Milliyet newspaper reports.
