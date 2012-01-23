ISTANBUL Jan 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8325 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, easing from 1.8285 on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 climbed as high as 10.65 percent, buyers returned and the yield came back to close unchanged at 10.55 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.51 percent up at 54,888 level, slightly outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.38 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro paused from last week's rally on Monday as Greece has yet to strike a crucial debt swap deal to avoid a default, while activity was subdued due to the Lunar New Year holiday in most of Asia. Caution returned as Greece and private creditors struggled to reach an agreement vital for restoring confidence in Europe's refinancing ability, and mixed U.S. corporate earnings revived concerns over global growth prospects and dampened investor risk appetite.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkey's national carrier will start talks to acquire Poland's LOT, Hurriyet newspaper said citing Turkish Airlines Chairman Hamdi Topcu.

CALIK HOLDING

News Corp is considering bidding for Turkish group Calik Holding's media assets ATV and Sabah, Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

DEBT AUCTIONS

The Treasury will tap a 4-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Jan. 27, 2016 and a 10-year CPI-indexed bond maturing on July 21, 2021.

FRENCH PARLIAMENT

A French bill making it illegal to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks amounted to genocide to be presented to the French Senate for a final vote.

