ISTANBUL Jan 23 Here are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 1.8325 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, easing from 1.8285 on Friday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013
climbed as high as 10.65 percent, buyers
returned and the yield came back to close unchanged at 10.55
percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed 0.51 percent
up at 54,888 level, slightly outperforming the MSCI emerging
markets index, which was up 0.38 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro paused from last week's rally on
Monday as Greece has yet to strike a crucial debt swap deal to
avoid a default, while activity was subdued due to the Lunar New
Year holiday in most of Asia. Caution returned as Greece and
private creditors struggled to reach an agreement vital for
restoring confidence in Europe's refinancing ability, and mixed
U.S. corporate earnings revived concerns over global growth
prospects and dampened investor risk appetite.
TURKISH AIRLINES
Turkey's national carrier will start talks to acquire
Poland's LOT, Hurriyet newspaper said citing Turkish
Airlines Chairman Hamdi Topcu.
CALIK HOLDING
News Corp is considering bidding for Turkish group
Calik Holding's media assets ATV and Sabah, Wall Street Journal
reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
DEBT AUCTIONS
The Treasury will tap a 4-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on
Jan. 27, 2016 and a 10-year CPI-indexed bond maturing on July
21, 2021.
FRENCH PARLIAMENT
A French bill making it illegal to deny the 1915 mass
killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks amounted to genocide to be
presented to the French Senate for a final vote.
