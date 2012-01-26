ISTANBUL Jan 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.8080 against the dollar at 0644 GMT, firming from 1.8295 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on Dec. 4, 2013 increased to 10.37 percent from 10.34 percent from the previous close.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 0.23 percent at 54,918 points, outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index, which was up 0.05 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for a longer-than-expected period, providing ample liquidity to help spur growth.

Equities, commodities and U.S. Treasuries all rose on Wednesday after the Fed policy meeting, while the prospect for unfavourable interest rate differentials undermined the dollar, pushing it to a near five-week low against the euro as the U.S. central bank took the spotlight away from Europe's debt woes.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION LAW

Turkish President Abdullah Gul has approved a new law which will see his term expire in 2014, his office said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation over the length of his presidency.

FRIGO-PAK

Stake sale process in Frigo-Pak was abandoned after talks failed to reach a conclusion, the company said in a statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

TSKB

Turkish lender TSKB said it will close its branch in Bahrain, the company said in a statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

